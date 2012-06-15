Jun 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.70 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.77/7.93 7.85 2 MONTHS 7.70/7.83 7.77 3 MONTHS 7.70/7.80 7.75 6 MONTHS 7.60/7.70 7.65 9 MONTHS 7.55/7.64 7.60 1 YEAR 7.57/7.59 7.58 2 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23 3 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 4 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 5 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 7 YEARS 7.18/7.28 7.23 10 YEARS 7.21/7.31 7.26 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)