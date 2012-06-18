Jun 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.92 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.00/8.19 8.10 2 MONTHS 7.97/8.15 8.06 3 MONTHS 7.91/8.10 8.01 6 MONTHS 7.82/7.92 7.87 9 MONTHS 7.81/7.90 7.86 1 YEAR 7.80/7.83 7.82 2 YEARS 7.39/7.43 7.41 3 YEARS 7.29/7.33 7.31 4 YEARS 7.27/7.31 7.29 5 YEARS 7.27/7.30 7.29 7 YEARS 7.29/7.39 7.34 10 YEARS 7.31/7.41 7.36 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)