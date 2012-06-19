Jun 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.92 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.00/8.20 8.10 2 MONTHS 7.95/8.15 8.05 3 MONTHS 7.90/8.10 8.00 6 MONTHS 7.83/7.92 7.88 9 MONTHS 7.81/7.89 7.85 1 YEAR 7.79/7.83 7.81 2 YEARS 7.40/7.43 7.42 3 YEARS 7.29/7.32 7.31 4 YEARS 7.28/7.31 7.30 5 YEARS 7.28/7.31 7.30 7 YEARS 7.30/7.40 7.35 10 YEARS 7.32/7.42 7.37 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)