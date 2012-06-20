Jun 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.98 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.05/8.25 8.15 2 MONTHS 8.01/8.20 8.11 3 MONTHS 7.95/8.15 8.05 6 MONTHS 7.88/7.98 7.93 9 MONTHS 7.85/7.95 7.90 1 YEAR 7.84/7.87 7.86 2 YEARS 7.43/7.46 7.45 3 YEARS 7.31/7.35 7.33 4 YEARS 7.29/7.33 7.31 5 YEARS 7.28/7.32 7.30 7 YEARS 7.30/7.40 7.35 10 YEARS 7.32/7.42 7.37 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)