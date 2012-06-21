Jun 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.92 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.05/8.25 8.15 2 MONTHS 8.01/8.20 8.11 3 MONTHS 7.91/8.09 8.00 6 MONTHS 7.83/7.92 7.88 9 MONTHS 7.80/7.89 7.85 1 YEAR 7.78/7.81 7.80 2 YEARS 7.36/7.39 7.38 3 YEARS 7.26/7.29 7.28 4 YEARS 7.24/7.27 7.26 5 YEARS 7.24/7.27 7.26 7 YEARS 7.25/7.35 7.30 10 YEARS 7.27/7.37 7.32 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)