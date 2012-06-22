Jun 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.90 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.05/8.25 8.15 2 MONTHS 8.00/8.20 8.10 3 MONTHS 7.93/8.05 7.99 6 MONTHS 7.80/7.90 7.85 9 MONTHS 7.77/7.86 7.82 1 YEAR 7.75/7.78 7.77 2 YEARS 7.30/7.33 7.32 3 YEARS 7.20/7.23 7.22 4 YEARS 7.18/7.21 7.20 5 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 7 YEARS 7.20/7.30 7.25 10 YEARS 7.22/7.32 7.27 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)