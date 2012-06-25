Jun 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.89 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.05/8.25 8.15 2 MONTHS 7.95/8.15 8.05 3 MONTHS 7.94/8.05 8.00 6 MONTHS 7.79/7.89 7.84 9 MONTHS 7.75/7.85 7.80 1 YEAR 7.72/7.76 7.74 2 YEARS 7.27/7.30 7.29 3 YEARS 7.16/7.20 7.18 4 YEARS 7.14/7.18 7.16 5 YEARS 7.14/7.18 7.16 7 YEARS 7.16/7.26 7.21 10 YEARS 7.18/7.28 7.23 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)