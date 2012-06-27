Jun 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.93 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.05/8.25 8.15 2 MONTHS 7.95/8.15 8.05 3 MONTHS 7.94/8.06 8.00 6 MONTHS 7.83/7.93 7.88 9 MONTHS 7.81/7.90 7.86 1 YEAR 7.78/7.81 7.80 2 YEARS 7.31/7.35 7.33 3 YEARS 7.19/7.23 7.21 4 YEARS 7.17/7.20 7.19 5 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 7 YEARS 7.18/7.28 7.23 10 YEARS 7.20/7.30 7.25 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)