Jun 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.91 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.05/8.25 8.15
2 MONTHS 7.95/8.15 8.05
3 MONTHS 7.95/8.05 8.00
6 MONTHS 7.82/7.91 7.87
9 MONTHS 7.79/7.88 7.84
1 YEAR 7.77/7.79 7.78
2 YEARS 7.31/7.34 7.33
3 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21
4 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18
5 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18
7 YEARS 7.17/7.27 7.22
10 YEARS 7.19/7.29 7.24
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)