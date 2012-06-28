Jun 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.91 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.05/8.25 8.15 2 MONTHS 7.95/8.15 8.05 3 MONTHS 7.95/8.05 8.00 6 MONTHS 7.82/7.91 7.87 9 MONTHS 7.79/7.88 7.84 1 YEAR 7.77/7.79 7.78 2 YEARS 7.31/7.34 7.33 3 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 4 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 5 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18 7 YEARS 7.17/7.27 7.22 10 YEARS 7.19/7.29 7.24 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)