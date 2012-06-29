Jun 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.95 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.05/8.25 8.15 2 MONTHS 7.95/8.15 8.05 3 MONTHS 7.96/8.08 8.02 6 MONTHS 7.85/7.95 7.90 9 MONTHS 7.84/7.93 7.89 1 YEAR 7.78/7.82 7.80 2 YEARS 7.34/7.38 7.36 3 YEARS 7.24/7.27 7.26 4 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23 5 YEARS 7.20/7.23 7.22 7 YEARS 7.22/7.32 7.27 10 YEARS 7.24/7.34 7.29 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)