Jul 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.96 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.05/8.25 8.15 2 MONTHS 7.98/8.13 8.06 3 MONTHS 7.97/8.08 8.03 6 MONTHS 7.86/7.96 7.91 9 MONTHS 7.86/7.95 7.91 1 YEAR 7.81/7.84 7.83 2 YEARS 7.37/7.40 7.39 3 YEARS 7.26/7.29 7.28 4 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25 5 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24 7 YEARS 7.24/7.34 7.29 10 YEARS 7.26/7.36 7.31 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)