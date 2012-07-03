Jul 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.96 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.05/8.25 8.15
2 MONTHS 7.98/8.13 8.06
3 MONTHS 7.97/8.08 8.03
6 MONTHS 7.86/7.96 7.91
9 MONTHS 7.86/7.95 7.91
1 YEAR 7.81/7.84 7.83
2 YEARS 7.37/7.40 7.39
3 YEARS 7.26/7.29 7.28
4 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25
5 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24
7 YEARS 7.24/7.34 7.29
10 YEARS 7.26/7.36 7.31
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
