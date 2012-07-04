Jul 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.94 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.04/8.24 8.14
2 MONTHS 7.94/8.14 8.04
3 MONTHS 7.94/8.04 7.99
6 MONTHS 7.84/7.94 7.89
9 MONTHS 7.82/7.91 7.87
1 YEAR 7.79/7.82 7.81
2 YEARS 7.35/7.38 7.37
3 YEARS 7.24/7.27 7.26
4 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23
5 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23
7 YEARS 7.22/7.32 7.27
10 YEARS 7.24/7.34 7.29
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
