Jul 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.94 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.04/8.24 8.14 2 MONTHS 7.94/8.14 8.04 3 MONTHS 7.94/8.04 7.99 6 MONTHS 7.84/7.94 7.89 9 MONTHS 7.82/7.91 7.87 1 YEAR 7.79/7.82 7.81 2 YEARS 7.35/7.38 7.37 3 YEARS 7.24/7.27 7.26 4 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23 5 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23 7 YEARS 7.22/7.32 7.27 10 YEARS 7.24/7.34 7.29 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)