Jul 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.92 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.00/8.16 8.08 2 MONTHS 7.93/8.10 8.02 3 MONTHS 7.94/8.03 7.99 6 MONTHS 7.82/7.92 7.87 9 MONTHS 7.81/7.89 7.85 1 YEAR 7.76/7.79 7.78 2 YEARS 7.34/7.37 7.36 3 YEARS 7.24/7.27 7.26 4 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23 5 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23 7 YEARS 7.23/7.33 7.28 10 YEARS 7.25/7.35 7.30 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)