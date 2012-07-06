Jul 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.88 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.00/8.18 8.09 2 MONTHS 7.90/8.09 8.00 3 MONTHS 7.89/7.97 7.93 6 MONTHS 7.79/7.88 7.84 9 MONTHS 7.78/7.86 7.82 1 YEAR 7.73/7.76 7.75 2 YEARS 7.30/7.34 7.32 3 YEARS 7.18/7.22 7.20 4 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 5 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 7 YEARS 7.18/7.28 7.23 10 YEARS 7.20/7.30 7.25 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)