Jul 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.89 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.00/8.18 8.09
2 MONTHS 7.91/8.10 8.01
3 MONTHS 7.90/8.00 7.95
6 MONTHS 7.80/7.89 7.85
9 MONTHS 7.79/7.87 7.83
1 YEAR 7.74/7.78 7.76
2 YEARS 7.31/7.35 7.33
3 YEARS 7.18/7.22 7.20
4 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18
5 YEARS 7.15/7.19 7.17
7 YEARS 7.17/7.27 7.22
10 YEARS 7.19/7.29 7.24
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)