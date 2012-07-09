Jul 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.89 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.00/8.18 8.09 2 MONTHS 7.91/8.10 8.01 3 MONTHS 7.90/8.00 7.95 6 MONTHS 7.80/7.89 7.85 9 MONTHS 7.79/7.87 7.83 1 YEAR 7.74/7.78 7.76 2 YEARS 7.31/7.35 7.33 3 YEARS 7.18/7.22 7.20 4 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 5 YEARS 7.15/7.19 7.17 7 YEARS 7.17/7.27 7.22 10 YEARS 7.19/7.29 7.24 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)