Jul 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.89 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.00/8.19 8.10 2 MONTHS 7.92/8.10 8.01 3 MONTHS 7.90/8.00 7.95 6 MONTHS 7.80/7.89 7.85 9 MONTHS 7.79/7.87 7.83 1 YEAR 7.74/7.77 7.76 2 YEARS 7.30/7.33 7.32 3 YEARS 7.17/7.20 7.19 4 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16 5 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16 7 YEARS 7.15/7.25 7.20 10 YEARS 7.17/7.27 7.22 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)