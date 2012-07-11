Jul 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.83 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.00/8.19 8.10 2 MONTHS 7.90/8.09 8.00 3 MONTHS 7.85/7.95 7.90 6 MONTHS 7.73/7.83 7.78 9 MONTHS 7.72/7.81 7.77 1 YEAR 7.68/7.70 7.69 2 YEARS 7.24/7.27 7.26 3 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 4 YEARS 7.09/7.12 7.11 5 YEARS 7.08/7.11 7.10 7 YEARS 7.10/7.20 7.15 10 YEARS 7.12/7.22 7.17 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)