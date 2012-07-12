Jul 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.71 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.91/8.10 8.01 2 MONTHS 7.80/8.00 7.90 3 MONTHS 7.75/7.84 7.80 6 MONTHS 7.63/7.71 7.67 9 MONTHS 7.60/7.70 7.65 1 YEAR 7.56/7.59 7.58 2 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 3 YEARS 6.98/7.01 7.00 4 YEARS 6.96/7.00 6.98 5 YEARS 6.96/6.99 6.98 7 YEARS 6.99/7.09 7.04 10 YEARS 7.01/7.11 7.06 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)