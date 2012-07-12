Jul 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.71 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.91/8.10 8.01
2 MONTHS 7.80/8.00 7.90
3 MONTHS 7.75/7.84 7.80
6 MONTHS 7.63/7.71 7.67
9 MONTHS 7.60/7.70 7.65
1 YEAR 7.56/7.59 7.58
2 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12
3 YEARS 6.98/7.01 7.00
4 YEARS 6.96/7.00 6.98
5 YEARS 6.96/6.99 6.98
7 YEARS 6.99/7.09 7.04
10 YEARS 7.01/7.11 7.06
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)