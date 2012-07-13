Jul 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.75 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.95/8.13 8.04 2 MONTHS 7.86/8.05 7.96 3 MONTHS 7.78/7.88 7.83 6 MONTHS 7.65/7.75 7.70 9 MONTHS 7.65/7.74 7.70 1 YEAR 7.60/7.64 7.62 2 YEARS 7.15/7.19 7.17 3 YEARS 7.01/7.05 7.03 4 YEARS 6.98/7.02 7.00 5 YEARS 6.97/7.01 6.99 7 YEARS 6.99/7.09 7.04 10 YEARS 7.01/7.11 7.06 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)