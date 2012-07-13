Jul 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.75 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.95/8.13 8.04
2 MONTHS 7.86/8.05 7.96
3 MONTHS 7.78/7.88 7.83
6 MONTHS 7.65/7.75 7.70
9 MONTHS 7.65/7.74 7.70
1 YEAR 7.60/7.64 7.62
2 YEARS 7.15/7.19 7.17
3 YEARS 7.01/7.05 7.03
4 YEARS 6.98/7.02 7.00
5 YEARS 6.97/7.01 6.99
7 YEARS 6.99/7.09 7.04
10 YEARS 7.01/7.11 7.06
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)