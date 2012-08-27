Aug 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.94 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.95/8.13 8.04 2 MONTHS 7.91/8.09 8.00 3 MONTHS 7.91/8.04 7.98 6 MONTHS 7.84/7.94 7.89 9 MONTHS 7.81/7.91 7.86 1 YEAR 7.79/7.81 7.80 2 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35 3 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 4 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15 5 YEARS 7.12/7.15 7.14 7 YEARS 7.13/7.23 7.18 10 YEARS 7.15/7.25 7.20 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)