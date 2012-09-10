Sep 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.93 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.94/8.12 8.03 2 MONTHS 7.90/8.09 8.00 3 MONTHS 7.90/8.03 7.97 6 MONTHS 7.84/7.93 7.89 9 MONTHS 7.79/7.88 7.84 1 YEAR 7.75/7.78 7.77 2 YEARS 7.36/7.39 7.38 3 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25 4 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 5 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 7 YEARS 7.20/7.30 7.25 10 YEARS 7.22/7.32 7.27 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)