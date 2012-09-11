Sep 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.90 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.96/8.07 8.02 2 MONTHS 7.92/8.04 7.98 3 MONTHS 7.92/8.00 7.96 6 MONTHS 7.85/7.90 7.88 9 MONTHS 7.79/7.86 7.83 1 YEAR 7.75/7.77 7.76 2 YEARS 7.36/7.38 7.37 3 YEARS 7.24/7.26 7.25 4 YEARS 7.20/7.23 7.22 5 YEARS 7.20/7.22 7.21 7 YEARS 7.21/7.31 7.26 10 YEARS 7.23/7.33 7.28 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)