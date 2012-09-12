Sep 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.91 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.96/8.05 8.01 2 MONTHS 7.94/8.03 7.99 3 MONTHS 7.91/7.98 7.95 6 MONTHS 7.84/7.91 7.88 9 MONTHS 7.80/7.85 7.83 1 YEAR 7.76/7.78 7.77 2 YEARS 7.37/7.38 7.38 3 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27 4 YEARS 7.23/7.25 7.24 5 YEARS 7.23/7.25 7.24 7 YEARS 7.25/7.33 7.29 10 YEARS 7.27/7.35 7.31 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)