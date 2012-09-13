Sep 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.91 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.95/8.05 8.00 2 MONTHS 7.92/8.02 7.97 3 MONTHS 7.90/7.98 7.94 6 MONTHS 7.83/7.91 7.87 9 MONTHS 7.78/7.85 7.82 1 YEAR 7.73/7.76 7.75 2 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35 3 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24 4 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 5 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 7 YEARS 7.21/7.30 7.26 10 YEARS 7.23/7.32 7.28 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)