Sep 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.90 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.92/8.05 7.99
2 MONTHS 7.91/8.03 7.97
3 MONTHS 7.88/7.96 7.92
6 MONTHS 7.82/7.90 7.86
9 MONTHS 7.76/7.83 7.80
1 YEAR 7.73/7.75 7.74
2 YEARS 7.35/7.37 7.36
3 YEARS 7.25/7.27 7.26
4 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23
5 YEARS 7.21/7.23 7.22
7 YEARS 7.23/7.32 7.28
10 YEARS 7.25/7.34 7.30
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
