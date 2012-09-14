Sep 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.90 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.92/8.05 7.99 2 MONTHS 7.91/8.03 7.97 3 MONTHS 7.88/7.96 7.92 6 MONTHS 7.82/7.90 7.86 9 MONTHS 7.76/7.83 7.80 1 YEAR 7.73/7.75 7.74 2 YEARS 7.35/7.37 7.36 3 YEARS 7.25/7.27 7.26 4 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23 5 YEARS 7.21/7.23 7.22 7 YEARS 7.23/7.32 7.28 10 YEARS 7.25/7.34 7.30 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)