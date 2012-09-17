Sep 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.90 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.99/8.11 8.05
2 MONTHS 7.98/8.09 8.04
3 MONTHS 7.90/7.99 7.95
6 MONTHS 7.83/7.90 7.87
9 MONTHS 7.76/7.82 7.79
1 YEAR 7.72/7.74 7.73
2 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35
3 YEARS 7.24/7.27 7.26
4 YEARS 7.21/7.23 7.22
5 YEARS 7.21/7.23 7.22
7 YEARS 7.22/7.32 7.27
10 YEARS 7.24/7.34 7.29
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)