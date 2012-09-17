Sep 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.90 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.99/8.11 8.05 2 MONTHS 7.98/8.09 8.04 3 MONTHS 7.90/7.99 7.95 6 MONTHS 7.83/7.90 7.87 9 MONTHS 7.76/7.82 7.79 1 YEAR 7.72/7.74 7.73 2 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35 3 YEARS 7.24/7.27 7.26 4 YEARS 7.21/7.23 7.22 5 YEARS 7.21/7.23 7.22 7 YEARS 7.22/7.32 7.27 10 YEARS 7.24/7.34 7.29 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)