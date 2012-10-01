Oct 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.83 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.92/8.02 7.97 2 MONTHS 7.87/7.97 7.92 3 MONTHS 7.82/7.90 7.86 6 MONTHS 7.75/7.83 7.79 9 MONTHS 7.65/7.72 7.69 1 YEAR 7.61/7.63 7.62 2 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 3 YEARS 7.06/7.08 7.07 4 YEARS 7.03/7.05 7.04 5 YEARS 7.03/7.06 7.05 7 YEARS 7.05/7.14 7.10 10 YEARS 7.07/7.16 7.12 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)