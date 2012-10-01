Oct 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.83 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.92/8.02 7.97
2 MONTHS 7.87/7.97 7.92
3 MONTHS 7.82/7.90 7.86
6 MONTHS 7.75/7.83 7.79
9 MONTHS 7.65/7.72 7.69
1 YEAR 7.61/7.63 7.62
2 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20
3 YEARS 7.06/7.08 7.07
4 YEARS 7.03/7.05 7.04
5 YEARS 7.03/7.06 7.05
7 YEARS 7.05/7.14 7.10
10 YEARS 7.07/7.16 7.12
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
