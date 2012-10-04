Oct 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.82 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.90/8.00 7.95 2 MONTHS 7.87/7.96 7.92 3 MONTHS 7.82/7.89 7.86 6 MONTHS 7.75/7.82 7.79 9 MONTHS 7.62/7.69 7.66 1 YEAR 7.58/7.61 7.60 2 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 3 YEARS 7.01/7.03 7.02 4 YEARS 6.97/7.00 6.99 5 YEARS 6.97/7.00 6.99 7 YEARS 7.00/7.08 7.04 10 YEARS 7.02/7.10 7.06 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)