Oct 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.82 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.90/8.00 7.95 2 MONTHS 7.85/7.95 7.90 3 MONTHS 7.82/7.90 7.86 6 MONTHS 7.75/7.82 7.79 9 MONTHS 7.63/7.70 7.67 1 YEAR 7.60/7.63 7.62 2 YEARS 7.18/7.20 7.19 3 YEARS 7.03/7.05 7.04 4 YEARS 7.00/7.02 7.01 5 YEARS 7.00/7.02 7.01 7 YEARS 7.02/7.10 7.06 10 YEARS 7.04/7.12 7.08 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)