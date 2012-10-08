Oct 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.81 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.90/8.00 7.95 2 MONTHS 7.85/7.95 7.90 3 MONTHS 7.81/7.89 7.85 6 MONTHS 7.75/7.81 7.78 9 MONTHS 7.61/7.69 7.65 1 YEAR 7.58/7.60 7.59 2 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 3 YEARS 7.00/7.03 7.02 4 YEARS 6.97/6.99 6.98 5 YEARS 6.97/6.99 6.98 7 YEARS 6.99/7.07 7.03 10 YEARS 7.01/7.09 7.05 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)