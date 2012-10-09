Oct 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.80 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.90/8.00 7.95 2 MONTHS 7.85/7.95 7.90 3 MONTHS 7.81/7.89 7.85 6 MONTHS 7.73/7.80 7.77 9 MONTHS 7.60/7.68 7.64 1 YEAR 7.57/7.60 7.59 2 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 3 YEARS 6.99/7.02 7.01 4 YEARS 6.95/6.98 6.97 5 YEARS 6.96/6.98 6.97 7 YEARS 6.98/7.06 7.02 10 YEARS 7.00/7.08 7.04 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)