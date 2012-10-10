Oct 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.82 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.92/8.02 7.97
2 MONTHS 7.87/7.97 7.92
3 MONTHS 7.83/7.91 7.87
6 MONTHS 7.74/7.82 7.78
9 MONTHS 7.62/7.70 7.66
1 YEAR 7.60/7.62 7.61
2 YEARS 7.18/7.20 7.19
3 YEARS 7.01/7.04 7.03
4 YEARS 6.98/7.00 6.99
5 YEARS 6.97/7.00 6.99
7 YEARS 7.00/7.08 7.04
10 YEARS 7.02/7.10 7.06
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)