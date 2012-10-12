Oct 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.81 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.92/8.01 7.97 2 MONTHS 7.87/7.96 7.92 3 MONTHS 7.82/7.90 7.86 6 MONTHS 7.74/7.81 7.78 9 MONTHS 7.63/7.71 7.67 1 YEAR 7.61/7.64 7.63 2 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 3 YEARS 7.03/7.06 7.05 4 YEARS 7.00/7.03 7.02 5 YEARS 7.00/7.02 7.01 7 YEARS 7.03/7.11 7.07 10 YEARS 7.05/7.13 7.09 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 17 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)