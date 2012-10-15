Oct 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.83 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.92/8.01 7.97 2 MONTHS 7.89/7.99 7.94 3 MONTHS 7.85/7.92 7.89 6 MONTHS 7.76/7.83 7.80 9 MONTHS 7.66/7.72 7.69 1 YEAR 7.62/7.64 7.63 2 YEARS 7.20/7.22 7.21 3 YEARS 7.04/7.06 7.05 4 YEARS 7.01/7.03 7.02 5 YEARS 7.01/7.03 7.02 7 YEARS 7.03/7.12 7.08 10 YEARS 7.05/7.14 7.10 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 17 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)