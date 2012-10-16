Oct 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.83 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.92/8.02 7.97 2 MONTHS 7.87/7.97 7.92 3 MONTHS 7.83/7.91 7.87 6 MONTHS 7.75/7.83 7.79 9 MONTHS 7.64/7.72 7.68 1 YEAR 7.61/7.63 7.62 2 YEARS 7.18/7.21 7.20 3 YEARS 7.02/7.05 7.04 4 YEARS 6.99/7.02 7.01 5 YEARS 6.99/7.02 7.01 7 YEARS 7.02/7.10 7.06 10 YEARS 7.04/7.12 7.08 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 17 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)