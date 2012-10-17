Oct 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.81 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.92/8.02 7.97 2 MONTHS 7.88/7.98 7.93 3 MONTHS 7.83/7.91 7.87 6 MONTHS 7.74/7.81 7.78 9 MONTHS 7.63/7.69 7.66 1 YEAR 7.60/7.62 7.61 2 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 3 YEARS 7.01/7.03 7.02 4 YEARS 6.99/7.01 7.00 5 YEARS 6.99/7.01 7.00 7 YEARS 7.01/7.10 7.06 10 YEARS 7.03/7.12 7.08 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 17 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)