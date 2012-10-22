Oct 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.79 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.90/8.00 7.95 2 MONTHS 7.86/7.95 7.91 3 MONTHS 7.81/7.88 7.85 6 MONTHS 7.72/7.79 7.76 9 MONTHS 7.60/7.67 7.64 1 YEAR 7.59/7.61 7.60 2 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17 3 YEARS 6.99/7.02 7.01 4 YEARS 6.97/6.99 6.98 5 YEARS 6.97/6.99 6.98 7 YEARS 6.99/7.08 7.04 10 YEARS 7.01/7.10 7.06 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 17 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)