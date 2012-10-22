Oct 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.79 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.90/8.00 7.95
2 MONTHS 7.86/7.95 7.91
3 MONTHS 7.81/7.88 7.85
6 MONTHS 7.72/7.79 7.76
9 MONTHS 7.60/7.67 7.64
1 YEAR 7.59/7.61 7.60
2 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17
3 YEARS 6.99/7.02 7.01
4 YEARS 6.97/6.99 6.98
5 YEARS 6.97/6.99 6.98
7 YEARS 6.99/7.08 7.04
10 YEARS 7.01/7.10 7.06
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 17 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
