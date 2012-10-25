Oct 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.77 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.83/7.91 7.87 2 MONTHS 7.81/7.89 7.85 3 MONTHS 7.80/7.86 7.83 6 MONTHS 7.70/7.77 7.74 9 MONTHS 7.60/7.67 7.64 1 YEAR 7.59/7.61 7.60 2 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 3 YEARS 7.01/7.03 7.02 4 YEARS 6.98/7.01 7.00 5 YEARS 6.98/7.01 7.00 7 YEARS 7.01/7.09 7.05 10 YEARS 7.03/7.11 7.07 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 17 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)