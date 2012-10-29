Oct 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.76 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.83/7.91 7.87 2 MONTHS 7.81/7.88 7.85 3 MONTHS 7.80/7.86 7.83 6 MONTHS 7.70/7.76 7.73 9 MONTHS 7.60/7.66 7.63 1 YEAR 7.58/7.60 7.59 2 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17 3 YEARS 7.01/7.04 7.03 4 YEARS 6.99/7.02 7.01 5 YEARS 6.99/7.02 7.01 7 YEARS 7.02/7.10 7.06 10 YEARS 7.04/7.12 7.08 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 17 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)