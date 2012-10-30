Oct 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.94 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.00/8.10 8.05 2 MONTHS 8.00/8.09 8.05 3 MONTHS 7.98/8.05 8.02 6 MONTHS 7.88/7.94 7.91 9 MONTHS 7.76/7.82 7.79 1 YEAR 7.70/7.73 7.72 2 YEARS 7.27/7.29 7.28 3 YEARS 7.09/7.12 7.11 4 YEARS 7.05/7.08 7.07 5 YEARS 7.05/7.08 7.07 7 YEARS 7.08/7.16 7.12 10 YEARS 7.10/7.18 7.14 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 17 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)