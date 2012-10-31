Oct 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.97 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.00/8.10 8.05 2 MONTHS 8.01/8.10 8.06 3 MONTHS 7.99/8.05 8.02 6 MONTHS 7.90/7.97 7.94 9 MONTHS 7.78/7.85 7.82 1 YEAR 7.75/7.77 7.76 2 YEARS 7.31/7.34 7.33 3 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15 4 YEARS 7.10/7.12 7.11 5 YEARS 7.09/7.12 7.11 7 YEARS 7.12/7.20 7.16 10 YEARS 7.15/7.22 7.19 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 16 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)