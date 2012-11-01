Nov 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.95 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.00/8.09 8.05 2 MONTHS 7.99/8.08 8.04 3 MONTHS 7.99/8.05 8.02 6 MONTHS 7.89/7.95 7.92 9 MONTHS 7.79/7.84 7.82 1 YEAR 7.75/7.77 7.76 2 YEARS 7.30/7.33 7.32 3 YEARS 7.12/7.15 7.14 4 YEARS 7.09/7.12 7.11 5 YEARS 7.09/7.11 7.10 7 YEARS 7.12/7.21 7.17 10 YEARS 7.14/7.22 7.18 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 16 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)