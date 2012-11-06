Nov 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.98 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.00/8.10 8.05 2 MONTHS 7.99/8.09 8.04 3 MONTHS 7.98/8.08 8.03 6 MONTHS 7.90/7.98 7.94 9 MONTHS 7.79/7.87 7.83 1 YEAR 7.76/7.79 7.78 2 YEARS 7.32/7.35 7.34 3 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16 4 YEARS 7.11/7.14 7.13 5 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 7 YEARS 7.13/7.21 7.17 10 YEARS 7.15/7.23 7.19 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 15 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)