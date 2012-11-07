Nov 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.99 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.01/8.11 8.06 2 MONTHS 8.01/8.10 8.06 3 MONTHS 8.00/8.09 8.05 6 MONTHS 7.91/7.99 7.95 9 MONTHS 7.81/7.88 7.85 1 YEAR 7.77/7.80 7.79 2 YEARS 7.34/7.37 7.36 3 YEARS 7.17/7.20 7.19 4 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16 5 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16 7 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21 10 YEARS 7.19/7.27 7.23 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 15 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)