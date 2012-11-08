Nov 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.98 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.00/8.12 8.06 2 MONTHS 8.00/8.11 8.06 3 MONTHS 7.99/8.08 8.04 6 MONTHS 7.91/7.98 7.95 9 MONTHS 7.81/7.87 7.84 1 YEAR 7.77/7.79 7.78 2 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35 3 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17 4 YEARS 7.13/7.15 7.14 5 YEARS 7.13/7.15 7.14 7 YEARS 7.16/7.25 7.21 10 YEARS 7.18/7.27 7.23 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 15 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)