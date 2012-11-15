Nov 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.93 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.00/8.10 8.05 2 MONTHS 7.99/8.09 8.04 3 MONTHS 7.97/8.06 8.02 6 MONTHS 7.85/7.93 7.89 9 MONTHS 7.75/7.79 7.77 1 YEAR 7.71/7.74 7.73 2 YEARS 7.27/7.30 7.29 3 YEARS 7.12/7.15 7.14 4 YEARS 7.11/7.13 7.12 5 YEARS 7.11/7.14 7.13 7 YEARS 7.14/7.22 7.18 10 YEARS 7.16/7.24 7.20 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 15 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)