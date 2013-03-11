Mar 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.72 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.39/8.47 8.43 2 MONTHS 8.00/8.08 8.04 3 MONTHS 7.81/7.88 7.85 6 MONTHS 7.65/7.72 7.69 9 MONTHS 7.57/7.63 7.60 1 YEAR 7.56/7.58 7.57 2 YEARS 7.24/7.26 7.25 3 YEARS 7.20/7.22 7.21 4 YEARS 7.21/7.23 7.22 5 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23 7 YEARS 7.23/7.31 7.27 10 YEARS 7.25/7.33 7.29 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 10 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)