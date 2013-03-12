Mar 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.75 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.37/8.47 8.42 2 MONTHS 7.99/8.08 8.04 3 MONTHS 7.83/7.90 7.87 6 MONTHS 7.68/7.75 7.72 9 MONTHS 7.60/7.66 7.63 1 YEAR 7.58/7.60 7.59 2 YEARS 7.25/7.28 7.27 3 YEARS 7.20/7.23 7.22 4 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23 5 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24 7 YEARS 7.24/7.32 7.28 10 YEARS 7.26/7.34 7.30 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)