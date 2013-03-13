Mar 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.74 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.38/8.46 8.42
2 MONTHS 7.98/8.06 8.02
3 MONTHS 7.83/7.90 7.87
6 MONTHS 7.67/7.74 7.71
9 MONTHS 7.60/7.66 7.63
1 YEAR 7.58/7.60 7.59
2 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27
3 YEARS 7.20/7.23 7.22
4 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23
5 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23
7 YEARS 7.24/7.31 7.28
10 YEARS 7.26/7.33 7.30
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
