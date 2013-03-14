Mar 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.70 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.34/8.42 8.38 2 MONTHS 7.95/8.03 7.99 3 MONTHS 7.79/7.86 7.83 6 MONTHS 7.63/7.70 7.67 9 MONTHS 7.57/7.62 7.60 1 YEAR 7.54/7.56 7.55 2 YEARS 7.23/7.25 7.24 3 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18 4 YEARS 7.18/7.20 7.19 5 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 7 YEARS 7.21/7.29 7.25 10 YEARS 7.23/7.31 7.27 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)